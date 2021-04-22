The RiverCats competed in a couple of doubleheaders last week.
The RiverCats traveled to Soda Springs Friday for a doubleheader against the Cardinals. The Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning off of a couple of singles and an error. In the second inning, Averie Robles hit a single and Seth Nunes drew a walk. The RiverCats could not get anyone in to score and the score remained 2-0.
Ashten Smith led off the third inning with a hit but the RiverCats just could not get their bats going to score him. A leadoff walk by RJ Philps got the RiverCats going in the fourth. Robles and Eugene Siggers followed with two singles and the RiverCats scored their first run of the game, making it 2-1. The score was still 2-1 going into the seventh inning. Siggers was the first batter, and got on with a single. He stole second and made it to third on a bunt by James Wilson. The RiverCats stranded Siggers at third and lost 2-1.
Robles and Siggers each had two hits for the RiverCats. Philps scored the team’s only run. Jarett Ollar pitched the entire game.
The RiverCats got off to a better start in the second game, jumping to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. Philps and Robles each had doubles to drive in runs for the RiverCats. The RiverCats got another run in the second and two more in the fourth. They started to roll in bench and JV players to get some good experience. In the fifth inning, Robles came up with two men on base. He got a pitched he liked and whacked it over the left field fence for a 3-run home run. The RiverCats won the game 13-0 in five innings.
Ollar was 2-for-2 with a double and a single. Philps went 2-for-3 with four runs scored and Robles went 3-for-4 with with three runs scored. Philps pitched all 5 innings.
The following day the RiverCats hosted the Idaho City Wildcats in doubleheader. The RiverCats scored 16 runs in the first inning and four more in the second. The RiverCats got seven more in the third to make the score 27-1.
Ollar and Seth Nunes each went 2-for-2 with two runs scored during the game. Wilson went 1-for-1 and four runs scored. Wiley Turek was 1-for-2 with three runs scored. Don D’Orazio scored four runs with one hit and Philps had one hit and two runs scored. Rushton Anderson, from Arco, also went 2-for-2 and scored a run.
D’Orazio threw a good game for the RiverCats. He pitched 5 innings, left up one hit, run, walk, and and struck out 11 batters.
In the second game, Idaho City scored a run in the first inning, but the RiverCats scored four in the bottom half of the inning and 12 in the second and five more in the third to take the lead, 21-4. The final score was 24-4.
Wilson pitched for the RiverCats. He had six strikeouts and one walk. Wilson also had four hits at the plate and five runs scored.
Turek, Ollar and Anderson had three hits each, and Robles went 5-for-5. Robles had an extraordinary day hitting. He doubled his first two times up and homered three times in a row. He has five home runs on the year.
The RiverCats play at North Fremont at 4 p.m. Saturday.