The Challis-Mackay RiverCats played their first game of the 2019 season March 21 and left the field with a 15-1 win against the Gooding Senators.
The RiverCats put up two runs in the first inning to put early pressure on the Senators. After giving up no runs to the Senators in the bottom of the first, Challis-Mackay put up an 8-spot in the top of the second inning. There was no scoring by either side in the third inning.
With a comfortable 10-run lead, The RiverCats scored five more runs in the top of the fourth with hopes to 15-run mercy rule the Senators in the bottom half of the inning. However, Gooding managed to get two hits and bring one run home to force the game to go another inning.
The fifth inning was scoreless and the Challis-Mackay RiverCats won 15-1.
Starting pitcher Austin Ollar pitched four great innings giving up only two hits and one run and struck out eight batters. Ollar won player of the game honors. Garrett Millick closed out the game with two strikeouts and a groundout.
Challis-Mackay collected 14 hits during the game. Millick led the team going 4-4 and three runs scored. Nine of 11 players who got into the game scored at least one run for the RiverCats.
Nolan Moorman played outstanding defense at shortstop, making four plays with one a double play.
The JV game was played right after the varsity game. The RiverCats won 6-4 in five innings. The game was called due to darkness.
Jarett Ollar started the game and pitched three good innings. Oscar Mercado followed with two more solid frames.
The RiverCats travel to Idaho Falls for a Friday, March 29 doubleheader with Soda Springs. Games are at noon and 2 p.m. at Tautphaus Park.