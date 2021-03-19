RiverCats baseball is back after the 2020 season was fully canceled.
The Challis-Mackay RiverCats opened the 2021 season at home March 13, hosting the Sugar-Salem Diggers in a doubleheader. This year, players from Challis, Mackay and Arco have combined on the RiverCats team.
After shutting out the Diggers in the top of the first, the RiverCats came up and got the first three batters on to load the bases thanks to a walk by junior Jarett Ollar, a double by sophomore James Wilson and another walk by junior RJ Philps.
The RiverCats could not manage to bring anyone home. The second inning was rough for the RiverCats due to some good hitting by Sugar and some errors by the RiverCat defense. No scoring happened until the Diggers got one run in the fourth and three in the sixth. Philps scored the RiverCats’ first run of the season in the bottom half of the sixth. Sugar got two more in the top of the seventh and Ollar and Wilson hit back-to-back doubles to score another run for the RiverCats. The final score was 12-2. Philps and Wilson were the pitchers.
The defensive errors continued for the RiverCats in the second game. The Diggers scored 7 runs in the first, 2 in the second and 2 in the third. The RiverCats plated 2 runs in the bottom of the fourth when Dante’ D’Orazio scored on a passed ball and Wiley Turek scored on an RBI single by Kooper Hainline. The Diggers got 4 more runs in the fifth to mercy rule the RiverCats, 15-2. Ollar started the game for the RiverCats and was relieved by D’Orazio.
The RiverCats host Firth in a 4 p.m. game on April 1.