The Challis-Mackay RiverCats wrapped up their 2022 season in May at the 2A state baseball tournament in Nampa.
The RiverCats had a regular season record of 9-6-1, good enough to earn the second seed in the Nuclear Conference District Tournament. After beating North Fremont 4-1, the RiverCats fell to Firth 13-7. Because it was a double-elimination tournament, the RiverCats had to play North Fremont again. Challis-Mackay beat the Huskies 9-3 and clinched a state berth. They played Firth in the district championship, a close game, but the RiverCats fell on a walk-off, 9-8.
At the state tournament the RiverCats’ first opponent was the Nampa Christian Trojans, the No. 1 2A team. The score was 0-0 until the third inning when Nampa Christian scored 6 runs. The Trojans got one more run in the game and the RiverCats lost 7-0. The bats were quiet for Challis-Mackay as they only mustered two hits, both by RJ Philps. The RiverCats displayed solid defense that included a double play by Jacen Farr and Philps. Jarett Ollar pitched six good innings and Philps pitched well in the seventh.
The next day the RiverCats faced the St. Maries Lumberjacks. The RiverCats were playing a good game with a 5-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning. St. Maries came back and tied the game, pushing into extra innings. There was no scoring in the eighth inning and then in the top of the ninth the RiverCats busted the game open. It was 5-5 when Philps came up and hit a single. Jarett Ollar hit a triple to deep left centerfield that brought the RiverCats’ to life. The RiverCats scored three more runs and took the lead 9-5. Brayden Ollar finished the game off pitching for Challis-Mackay and sealed the 9-6 victory. Angel Mercado, Brayden Ollar, Jarett Ollar, Philps and Ruger Nicholls all had two hits in the game. Nicholls and Jarett Ollar each had a triple. Nicholls pitched 5.1 good innings for the RiverCats. He struck out nine batters and left up one hit and two earned runs.
The RiverCats faced the Wendell Trojans in the consolation game. Challis-Mackay was winning 2-1 until the fifth inning when Wendell took the lead 4-2. The Trojans got one more run in the seventh and the RiverCats had to get three runs or their season was over. With two outs and the bases loaded, Brayden Ollar stepped up to the plate and hit a 3-RBI single into center field that tied the game. The game went nine innings and Wendell plated seven runs in the top of the ninth. Challis-Mackay got one back in the bottom half, but fell 12-6. Brayden Ollar pitched eight solid innings and had two hits and five RBIs at the plate. Wiley Turek had two hits, Nicholls had two and Jarett Ollar had three and one RBI. Philps led off the game with a big triple. Mercado had a diving catch in left field, Nicholls had a diving play at shortstop, and catcher Jarett Ollar threw two stealing baserunners at second.