The Challis-Mackay RiverCats faced Firth in a conference game last Tuesday and played North Fremont in another conference game Saturday.
The Firth game was delayed an hour because the field was soggy from the sprinkler system running too long. The game was 0-0 until the bottom of the third inning when Firth scored three runs on a home run and a other hits. The RiverCats kept the game close with solid defense by Ashten Smith at third base. Eugene Siggers made play-saving digs at first base. Pitcher Jarett Ollar picked two Firth runners off base.
The RiverCats strung hits together in the sixth inning by Averie Robles and Siggers, who had a deep double to left. Robles’ speed-up runner, Rushton Anderson, scored on an RBI groundout by Smith. RJ Philps came in to pitch the bottom of the sixth and shut down the Cougar batters.
In the top of the seventh, down 3-1, the RiverCats needed a last second rally. Seth Nunes got on with a walk. Ollar hit a double down the left field line. With second and third and nobody out, Don D’Orazio hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score. The score was 3-2 with a runner on third and one out. Philps singled through the right side which tied the game, 3-3. Robles followed with a hit and so did Siggers, giving the RiverCats the lead. On Siggers’ hit Robles was coming into third and slide hard into the third baseman who dropped the ball. He had to swim the rest of the way to the base to be safe. The RiverCats kept the hits coming and took the lead 7-3. Philps came back out and pitched a solid seventh inning and the RiverCats won, 7-3.
The RiverCats got off to a good start against North Fremont by putting up 5 runs in the first inning with a 2 RBI triple by Philps and some errors by the Huskies. North Fremont came back and scored 4 runs off of RiverCat errors and a few hits. The RiverCats could not get the bats going in the second and North Fremont went up 6-5 in the bottom half of the inning. The Huskies got two more in the fifth to make the game 8-5. The RiverCats finally got another run when Wiley Turek scored on a sacrifice fly to narrow the gap to 8-6. The RiverCats couldn’t come through in the seventh and lost the game 8-6. Ollar struggled on the mound as the Huskies hit the ball well. Philps relieved him and pitched well. The RiverCats got two base runners picked off, one from second and one from third.
The RiverCats host West Jefferson in a doubleheader Thursday and then play North Fremont at home at 4 p.m. Friday.