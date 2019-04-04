The Challis-Mackay RiverCats beat the Soda Springs Cardinals in a March 27 game. The game was held at a neutral location — Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls.
In the first inning, starting pitcher Austin Ollar got three quick outs to kick off the game. With a bit of lineup change, the RiverCats put up a monster inning in the bottom half and went up 7-0.
The Cardinals scored no runs in the second. In the bottom of the inning things got a little wild. Jarett Ollar led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Austin Ollar hit a triple into left center which scored Jarett Ollar. As he was crossing home plate, Jarett slipped and injured his ankle. On the next play, Garrett Millick exited the game after injuring his hamstring while running to first base. In spite of having two RiverCats down, and player Josh Papac in Mexico, Challis-Mackay still came out with a 9-1 victory.
Austin Ollar pitched a phenomenal six innings. He allowed three hits and one run while striking out 10 batters. RJ Philps closed it out in the seventh inning on just 11 pitches and recorded two strikeouts.
Wes Winters and Austin Ollar had good games at the plate. Winters had two hits, scored two runs and had one RBI. Austin also had two hits, one run and two RBIs. Although the RiverCats had just eight hits, they were patient at the plate, walking five times.
The JV game was played right after the varsity matchup. The RiverCats hit very well and took the game 20-2. Oscar Mercado pitched four good innings and Averie Robles relieved him in the fifth to finish the game.
Challis-Mackay heads to West Jefferson on Thursday, April 4, for a 4 p.m. game at West Jefferson High School.