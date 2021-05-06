The Challis-Mackay RiverCats won all four games they played last week, defeating the Salmon Savages, West Jefferson Panthers and North Fremont Huskies.
Salmon scored first in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead 1-0. The RiverCats fought back. Dante’ D’Orazio led off with a single and scored on a single by Wiley Turek. Seth Nunes hit Turek in with a double into right center. He was out trying to avoid the third baseman’s tag. The RiverCats got another run in the third to pull ahead 3-1. The RiverCats had a big top of the fourth inning, scoring four runs on three hits, extending their lead to 7-1. In the bottom of the fourth, the RiverCats pulled off a strike-him-out-throw-him-out double play. Pitcher RJ Philps struck out the batter on a fastball and catcher Averie Robles popped up and threw a bullet down to second to nail the stealing runner. The RiverCats won the game 9-1.
Nunes went three for four at the plate including a double and a run scored. D’Orazio, Jarett Ollar and Turek all had two hits. Philps scored three of the RiverCats’ runs.
Against the West Jefferson Panthers, Tom Coates, who is a veteran, school shop teacher and baseball fan, threw out the first pitch prior to the game. West Jefferson scored one run in the first inning. The RiverCats came back and scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning. No scoring happened in the second inning, but in the third the RiverCats extended their lead to 7-1 on an RBI double by James Wilson. The RiverCats sent 10 batters up to the plate in the fourth and scored four more runs to make the game 11-1. They ended up winning in five innings by that same score.
D’Orazio three all five innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six batters.
Wilson was 3-for-3 at the plate and Eugene Siggers scored three runs for the RiverCats.
In the second the RiverCats got off to a hot start at the plate as they scored seven runs in the top of the first inning. The Panthers came back and scored four runs to make the game 7-4. The RiverCats got two more runs in the second on a single by Robles, a double by Ashten Smith, and a single by Rushton Anderson. The RiverCats padded their lead with another run in the third, four in the fourth and one more run in the fifth. They ended up winning the game 16-5 in five innings.
The RiverCats had a couple of good defensive plays. One was a double play where the batter hit a soft line drive to Robles at third base, who caught it and threw it to second to double off the runner who did not tag up. Ollar also made a nice diving play at shortstop and Siggers made a nice jumping catch at first base to save the play. In the last inning, there was a popup foul, to first baseman Siggers. As he squeezed the ball in his glove, it popped out, but second baseman Smith was right there to catch it before it hit the ground to record the out.
Philps was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBI. Robles scored three runs and had one hit. Smith was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI. Nunes went 1-for-2 and scored three runs.
The RiverCats took on the North Fremont Huskies for their last regular season game of the season. It was senior day at the ballpark as the RiverCats honored the lone senior, Eugene Siggers. Madge Yacomella threw out the first pitch to start the afternoon. She is a big RiverCats supporter.
The Huskies struck first with a run in the first inning. The RiverCats took the lead in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Philps and Robles. The Huskies hit a two-run home run in the second to take the lead 3-2. The RiverCats took the lead back, 4-3. The score remained 4-3 until the fourth when the RiverCats got two more runs to extend the lead to 6-3. Wilson had an RBI single in the fifth and the RiverCats batted around and score five runs in the sixth to make the game, 12-3. The Huskies scored one in the seventh and the RiverCats won, 12-4.
Philps pitched and had 12 strikeouts.
Ollar was 2-for-4 with four runs scored. Philps went 2-for-4 as well with two runs scored and two RBI. Robles was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI. D’Orazio had a hit and three RBI.
The RiverCats ended the season 12-8, ahead of this week’s district tournament.