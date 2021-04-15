The Challis-Mackay RiverCats won four out of five games last week.
The RiverCats hosted the Salmon Savages Tuesday, looking for their first win of the season. Jarett Ollar was the starting pitcher and got off to a good start with three straight strikeouts in the first inning. The RiverCats scored two runs on hits from RJ Philps, Avery Robles and Eugene Siggers in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead 2-0.
Neither team scored in the second inning. In the third, Salmon got three runs. The RiverCats fought back though with a few hits, including a two-run double by Siggers and regained the lead, 5-3. Salmon took the lead in the fourth with back-to-back homeruns. One was a three-run homer and the other was a solo homer. The score was 8-5. The RiverCats came back again with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 8-8. Ashten Smith, James Wilson and Ollar scored on hits from Philps and Robles.
The next two innings were scoreless and the game went to the seventh inning a tie. Salmon got no runs in the top half of the inning and it was the RiverCats’ chance for a walk-off win. The first batter of the inning, Seth Nunes walked and managed to get to third by stolen bases and passed balls. With one out and the winning run on third base, the Salmon pitcher threw a wild pitch and Nunes sprinted home and the RiverCats won, 9-8.
Ollar, James Wilson, and Philps pitched. For hitting, Wilson was one for two, Ollar was two for four, Philps was three for four, Siggers was two for four and Robles was three for three.
On Thursday, the RiverCats traveled to Glenns Ferry for the wood bat tournament. Their first matchup was with the Wendell Trojans. The RiverCats got off to a good start with three runs in the top of the first. Wendell got one run in the first but the RiverCats got four more in the second. Wendell came back with two in the second and the score was 7-3. The RiverCats offense kept producing runs with five more in the third and six in the fourth. The RiverCats won 18-4.
Against Glenns Ferry the next day, the score was 1-0 after two innings in the RiverCats’ favor. In the third inning, the RiverCats’ offense came to life and scored five runs. They put up six more in the fourth and seven in the fifth and won 19-2. Sophomore Don D’Orazio pitched great and the defense backed him up nicely. Robles, the catcher, threw out two runners stealing second. One of them was a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play, the RiverCats first of the season.
The next day, the RiverCats faced the Grangeville Bulldogs. The Bulldogs were ranked in the top three in the 2A division. It was a 0-0 ballgame for four innings due to good pitching and defense by both teams. The RiverCats scored first in the fifth inning off of a single by Ollar and an RBI double by Philps. The Bulldogs got two runs in the second in the sixth inning to take the lead 2-1. They got four more on a couple of hits and errors and the score was 6-1. The RiverCats lost 6-1. Philps struck out nine Bulldog batters.
In the final game against the Idaho City Wildcats the RiverCats got off to a good start with 10 runs in the first inning. They kept on hitting and put up 25 runs. The final score was 25-5. Wilson struck out eight batters in three innings.