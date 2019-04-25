The Challis-Mackay RiverCats had two conference matchups last week against the Firth Cougars and the West Jefferson Panthers.
The RiverCats traveled to Firth on April 16 to take on their rival. Firth took a 1-0 lead early in the first and then tacked on two more runs in the fourth. Their runs came on a couple of walks and timely hits. On one particular play, there was a grounder to left field and left fielder Wes Winters came up firing. He made an accurate throw home and just as catcher Mitchell Cotant caught it, the Cougar base runner ran into him. The umpires ended up calling him safe, despite some people disputing that call.
In the bottom of the seventh, RJ Philps hit a double and Caden Israel drove him in with a sacrifice fly to finally put Challis-Mackay on the board. They just couldn’t get it done though, and the RiverCats ended up losing 3-1.
Philps started the game for the RiverCats and pitched a solid game against a good team. He threw four innings and recorded four strikeouts. Senior Garrett Millick came in relief and pitched the final three innings. He struck out three batters and allowed just two hits.
Hitting was the RiverCats’ problem on Monday. They just couldn’t string together hits to bring in runs. Philps, Millick and Jarett Ollar had the only hits for Challis-Mackay.
The fielding was solid with only one error being committed. Philps also made an athletic, diving catch on a suicide squeeze attempt by Firth.
On April 18, the RiverCats hosted the West Jefferson Panthers for their home opener. It was a beautiful day for baseball with the temperature in the 70s and the sun shining.
The RiverCats got off to a slow start hitting, but the offense came around as the RiverCats scored nine runs in the third and 13 in the fourth. Challis-Mackay defeated the Panthers 26-0
Austin Ollar started on the mound for Challis-Mackay. He threw a great game, allowing only one hit and striking out eight Panther batters. The only two runners to get on base were cut down by the RiverCats’ defense. Cotant threw a bullet down to second to throw out a stealing runner and the RiverCats turned a 1-6-3 double play.
Millick had a big day at the plate, going 4-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. He and Cotant scored three runs each in the RiverCats’ big offensive effort. Austin Ollar helped out his own cause with a two-run home run to right field. It was his third of the season. The only other extra base hit was down the right field line by Philps.
There was a JV game afterward, in which the RiverCats had a comeback victory, 8-5. Josh Papac pitched a good game in the win.
The RiverCats host Firth in a 4 p.m. game April 25. On Friday, April 26, Gooding comes to Challis for a 1 p.m. game.