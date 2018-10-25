The Challis-Mackay RiverCats Babe Ruth baseball team has wrapped up its fall season.
The RiverCats played in doubleheaders on four different Saturdays. Challis-Mackay played Burley and two Twin Falls teams. The games were competitive for the most part and the scores were close.
The RiverCats took the victory in two games out of eight against some good pitching and fundamentally sound teams. The fall team included several younger players, 11-year-olds Jacen Farr, Angel Mercado and Brayden Ollar and 12-year-olds Ty Farr and Lane Hunting.
The team turned a total of eight double plays and played some solid defense throughout the fall. On the pitching end, eight different kids got on the mound. Led by veterans Oscar Mercado, Jarett Ollar, RJ Philps, Averie Robles and Eugene Siggers, the young team performed well at the plate with some clutch hits.
Dante’ D’Orazio and Wiley Turek, both 13, also contributed to the team with good defense and some solid hits. Newcomer Caden Israel helped out the RiverCats with some pop in his bat.
The team was coached by Issy Ollar and John Siggers.