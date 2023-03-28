JR Baker’s fast talking auctioneer skills were in full force at last week’s fundraising auction for the Challis rodeo team.
Rodeo team members from Challis Junior Senior High School paraded across a small stage showing off auction items as Baker revved up the 100-plus bidders, pressing for higher bids which means more money to help the student athletes.
The live auction capped off the three-pronged fundraiser which included a tri-tip dinner and a silent auction.
People took a shot at buying everything from loads of gravel and yards of concrete to a poster of former CHS rodeo standout and current pro rodeo competitor Kade Bruno. There was artwork, a river float trip, home décor, reins, a swingset, furniture, fringed jackets, cowboy hats, a cheesecake and so much more.
“Kade will sign that for you the next time he’s in town, he really will,” Baker reminded bidders as Bruno’s younger sister showed off the framed print.
Baker said he’s conducted countless auctions for countless groups and the rodeo team’s event is always a great one.
Challis hosts the first rodeo of the spring high school season. It’s scheduled from April 13-15. Shooting sports contestants compete at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 12. A rodeo performance begins at 6 p.m. Friday. Slack events start up at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 15 with the performance to follow sometime in the afternoon at the Challis rodeo arena.
Eighteen junior and senior high students are on this year’s team.
