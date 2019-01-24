RENO, Nev. – In front of a sold-out crowd Jan. 12 in northern Nevada, Ruger Piva of Challis went a perfect 3-for-3 to win the Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour’s Reno Rumble.
Following a round 1 win on Jan. 11, Piva recorded an 83.5-point ride aboard Hummer in Saturday’s round 2. As the gate swung open in the championship round, Piva fired out of the chutes determined to make the 8 aboard Counting Cards. He recorded an 85.5-point score as the crowd inside the Reno Events Center erupted. The win earned him 207.5 world points and a $6,100 paycheck.
In addition to winning the Reno event, Piva earned an invite to the upcoming Unleash The Beast Express Ranches Invitational in Oklahoma City on Feb. 1 and 2.
Taylor Toves of Stephenville, Texas, finished second in Reno, collecting a paycheck for $4,100 along with 100 world points. Third place went to Australian cowboy Kurt Shephard, who rode Ringeye in round 2 for 86.5 points. Later in the championship round, Shephard conquered Powerstoke for 85.5 points. For his efforts he collected $2,170 and 72.5 world points.