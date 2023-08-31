Every August and September in central Idaho’s high country, the returning salmon start cleaning their spawning streams, Tim Copeland with Idaho Fish and Game said.
The fish build a redd, a nest where salmon, trout and steelhead lay their eggs, in the gravel of a stream. Redd comes from the Scottish dialect, meaning “to put in order, to tidy, or to clear,” Copeland said. “Female salmon do exactly that to prepare a good place to put their eggs,” he said.
When it comes time to spawn, female salmon will look for a spot with good gravel. That means gravel that’s free of mud and silt that can smother eggs and has the right sizes and shapes to incubate eggs and keep them safe, plus the right water speed to supply oxygen and keep eggs cool, Copeland said.
Salmon dig a test pit with a few strokes of their tails, then slightly back over it. The theory is they are feeling the flow of water through the gravel with their fins because eggs need a good supply of clean, aerated water to develop properly. If the female likes the spot, it will dig further, excavating a deeper pit.
Male salmon don’t do any digging, but compete with each other, with the largest trying to drive off the other males. The salmon then spawn as the female expels her eggs into the pit, Copeland said.
A properly dug pit holds the eggs and milt together, ensuring good fertilization. The female salmon moves just upstream and digs again, covering the eggs and starting the next egg pocket. As she digs, the current flushes dirt, debris, and smaller gravel downstream. After all the digging and sweeping, the redd looks like a clean spot in the stream with neatly sorted gravel. This keeps the egg pocket clean and creates a hump in the water, which flows through the gravel and into the egg pocket, he said.
The female salmon will keep digging and cleaning the gravel until she has spawned all her eggs. Then she moves to the sides, digging trenches to focus the stream flow toward the redd and pushing more gravel on top of the egg pockets to protect their precious content.
A female salmon will stay with her redd to put on the finishing touches and protect it from other females who might want to use the same spot, Copeland said. Eventually, she will drift downstream and die, while her eggs develop and hatch during the fall and winter, snug within their redd. In the spring, the young emerge through gaps in the gravel to start the life cycle again.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.