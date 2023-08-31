spawning chinook 8.31

This photo shows a Chinook salmon spawning.

 Idaho Fish and Game photo

Every August and September in central Idaho’s high country, the returning salmon start cleaning their spawning streams, Tim Copeland with Idaho Fish and Game said.

The fish build a redd, a nest where salmon, trout and steelhead lay their eggs, in the gravel of a stream. Redd comes from the Scottish dialect, meaning “to put in order, to tidy, or to clear,” Copeland said. “Female salmon do exactly that to prepare a good place to put their eggs,” he said.


