Early counts of Chinook salmon passing Bonneville Dam have Idaho Fish and Game managers optimistic about the number of fish that will return to the Sawtooth region.
Greg Schoby, of the Salmon Fish and Game office, reported May 22 that the preseason forecast for the Sawtooth run was for a small surplus beyond the broodstock needed for harvest share. But, he said, with the run past Bonneville Dam about halfway finished, based on historic timing, “it looks like the run is coming in larger than forecast.
“This is great news,” Schoby said, “as we were originally thinking there would be only a few hundred fish for harvest share. It’s now looking like our harvest share will be somewhere between 500 and 1,000.”
A week later Schoby said 690 adult hatchery Chinook headed for the Sawtooth hatchery had crossed Bonneville Dam.
River flows are high now, Schoby and colleague Joe DuPont said. The longer that flows stay high and block fish passage at the Slide Rapid, the more the fish stocked from the Sawtooth Hatchery and the Rapid River fish will mix.
It’s still too early to change the forecast for the Pahsimeroi, Schoby said. Fish managers expect to “just barely meet the broodstock need” there, meaning there probably won’t be Chinook fishing allowed on the Pahsimeroi this summer.
One tagged Pahsimeroi fish crossed the dam during the Memorial Day weekend.
Bag limits for Chinook salmon on the Salmon River and Little Salmon River were reduced by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission and have been in place since May 22.
The daily possession limit is four Chinook and only one may be an adult. The total possession limit is 12 fish, of which only three may be adults. The same limits are in place on the Clearwater River and its stems.
Those limits are also in place on the Snake River, except six of the 12 total possession may be adults.
The statewide season limit for adult Chinook salmon in 2023 is 20.
