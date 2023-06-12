Early counts of Chinook salmon passing Bonneville Dam have Idaho Fish and Game managers optimistic about the number of fish that will return to the Sawtooth region.

Greg Schoby, of the Salmon Fish and Game office, reported May 22 that the preseason forecast for the Sawtooth run was for a small surplus beyond the broodstock needed for harvest share. But, he said, with the run past Bonneville Dam about halfway finished, based on historic timing, “it looks like the run is coming in larger than forecast.


