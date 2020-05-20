Now that Forest Service workers have acquired the necessary amount of personal protective gear and cleaning materials, they will gradually reopen 26 campgrounds in the Sawtooth National Forest by Memorial Day weekend.
The Fairfield and Minidoka ranger districts will open several campsites on May 20. Sites include Bear Creek, Hunter Creek and Willow Creek transfer camps, along with the Bird Creek, Bounds, Canyon, Chaparral, Five Points, Pioneer, Willow Creek, Abbott and Baumgartner campgrounds.
In the Minidoka district, the Schipper, Steer Basin, Pettit, Lower and Upper Penstemon, Porcupine Spring, Diamondfield Jack campgrounds will open, alongside the FS Flats, 3rd Fork, Bear Gulch, Sublett and Mill Flats, South Heglar Pass, North Heglar Pass, Clear Creek and Bennett Spring campsites.
On Friday, May 22, Ketchum Ranger District staff will open the Boundary, Boundary Creek, Federal Gulch, Sawmill, Copper Creek, East Fork of Baker Creek, Penny Lake and Lake Creek Lakes campgrounds.
Maintenance will be limited because of COVID-19. Users should bring sanitation materials with them.