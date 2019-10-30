Challis High School senior Lane Strand organized and hosted the Dan Strand Viking Memorial golf tournament on Sept. 21 at the Challis Golf Course.
The project was designed to raise money for the Challis Golf Course and for the Challis High School golf team. The two entities will split $5,000 generated from the tournament.
“There was a great turnout for the four-man scramble with 44 players coming from Pocatello, Boise and Challis,” Lane Strand said. “It was a beautiful fall day.”
Players on the winning team were Brenda Dixon, Ken Miller, Steve Sidlo and Quin Haigwood. Their final score for 9 holes was 29.
Businesses in Challis, Stanley, Boise, Pocatello and Idaho Falls donated items for raffle with prizes given away after dinner.
Lane Strand said he hopes the tournament continues beyond the scope of his senior project.