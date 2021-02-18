senior night, boys bb 2.24

Senior players on the Challis High School boys basketball team were honored at Senior Night. Coaches Tom Coates and Brad Lambson, back left, joined players Christopher Arrizubieta and his parents Mike and Terrill; Kasen Hohnstein and his parents JaNean and Russ; Owen Peterson and his parents Sabrina and Joel; and Eugene Siggers and his dad John.