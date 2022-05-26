Fisheries biologists use funny words sometimes when describing a fish’s life. Biologists who work with salmon and steelhead often talk about smolts. So, what exactly is a smolt?
Tim Copeland, Fisheries Natural Resource Program coordinator reminds people it’s smolt, not smelt.
“The word ‘smolt’ comes from Old English smeolt,” Copeland said. “It had several meanings like calm, gentle, smooth but also bright or shining. Bright or shiny definitely describes a young migrating salmon and steelhead.”
A smolt is a young salmon or trout that is moving from fresh water to the ocean. Along the way, the fish change from living in a stream to living in the saltwater of the open ocean, Copeland said. The radical change in environment is accompanied by changes in the young fish. Salmon and steelhead may start the process while still in Idaho in April and May but won’t complete it until reaching the Pacific Ocean.
Several things happen as a young salmon or steelhead becomes a smolt, Copeland said. The fish move downstream and get ready to enter saltwater.
“Like becoming a teenager, becoming a smolt demands energy and is stressful,” he said. Silvery pigment is deposited in the skin that covers previous markings and the tail becomes thinner and longer. The fish orient downstream and begin to migrate. In hatcheries, young salmon switch from congregating near the inflow to near the outflow.
The most radical change happens in the cells of the gills and kidneys where the mechanisms for moving fluid completely reverse direction to prepare for life in saltwater, he said. The separate steps are coordinated by the thyroid gland, based on cues the fish receives from its environment.
The smolting process is set up by growth the previous year, triggered by increasing day length, and affected by moon phase, too. Lack of a necessary cue can derail the process and the fish stop migrating and may die, according to Copeland. Fish not ready for saltwater when they reach the ocean may run out of energy and become easy prey for predators.
“Becoming a smolt marks an important event in a salmon’s or steelhead’s life,” Copeland said. “They are moving to the ocean where they will gain 90 percent of their adult size. As they travel, the smolts remember the chemical smells of the waters where they hatched and all along the way downstream. This allows them to find their way back when they return as an adult.”
Because their movements are predictable in timing, it’s important to study smolts, Copeland said. Most hatchery salmon and steelhead in Idaho are released as smolts so they have best chance at surviving to reach the ocean.