Calling themselves the MVP Wildcats now, for the Miners, Vikings and Pirates of the Mackay, Challis and Butte County high schools, the 17 softball players are eager to start the season, according to a couple of Challis players.
“I think we’re ready,” senior Rhyanne Israel said as she geared up to be catcher during practice last week. “We got a lot of talent and we’re pretty athletic.”
“Last year we couldn’t do this, so it’s like a breath of fresh air,” junior high player Jalie Oerke said.
Two days before their first 2020 game, Israel said the coronavirus pandemic ended last season before it began. It was going to be their second season and to have it taken away at the 11th hour was very upsetting, Israel said.
Oerke agreed. As she covered third base during practice, Oerke said she was disappointed when she found out her first season on the Wildcats had been canceled. Even though junior high players are only allowed to practice, Oerke said she was looking forward to getting on the field and getting some experience. Now the 14-year-old player can practice, Oerke said she’s come to enjoy a sport that wasn’t offered in Challis till three years ago.
Coaches Annie Taylor and Erin Pierson said the biggest impact COVID-19 had on the softball team was canceling their second season. The team was formed in February, 2019, a month before the season started, according to Taylor. Originally consisting of Mackay and Challis girls, with three Arco girls joining this year, there was only enough time to schedule conference games, the coaches said. Most softball programs work together and have games scheduled by October, Taylor said. With only a month to prepare, Taylor said the team had a short season and a rocky start.
Winning one game in 2019, Pierson and Taylor said 2020 was going to prove how much the program had grown with a full year of preparation and practice. Then COVID-19 came to Idaho and canceled all spring sports.
Israel said she’s focused on her last season of softball. She loves the sport, so much so that before the Wildcats existed, she played baseball for the Challis-Mackay RiverCats when it was a co-ed team. Playing with the boys was a little rough, Israel said, which is why it’s nice to be on a team full of players more like her. Moving to Challis her freshman year, Israel said softball was one of the things she missed the most before the Wildcats started up.
“I play other sports, but spring time is for softball,” Israel said.