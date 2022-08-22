smolts 8.18

The differences between an out-migrating smolt, top, and a precocial male are clear in this photo. Note the silvery appearance of the smolt compared to the parr marks of the precocial.

 Idaho Fish and Game photo

The old cliché that you can’t judge a book by its cover applies to Chinook salmon, Idaho Fish and Game Technician Vasili Luzanau says.

“We think we know about them in general terms – they are born in Idaho’s rivers, migrate to the ocean and then return as large adults to spawn,” he said. But there’s more to the story with Idaho’s Chinook salmon, and interestingly, males can behave significantly different than females, he points out.

