Non-native brook trout were introduced to Idaho more than 100 years ago, according to Brett Bowersox with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
While plenty of anglers enjoy fishing for brookies, they are a threat to an iconic Idaho native, the bull trout, Bowersox said. Brook trout can outcompete and cross-breed with bull trout.
Brook trout have been considered a classic sportfish in the Eastern United States since colonial times. As the West was settled, homesick Easterners missed their favorite sportfish and wanted to be able to catch them, he said.
Beginning in the late 1800s, brook trout were stocked in streams, rivers and lakes across the West. Some efforts failed, while others created popular fisheries. In some places brook trout spread far beyond where they were originally stocked, into some of the most pristine high-elevation streams in Idaho. This might not have been a big problem, except that another species, bull trout, already called many of these streams home, he said.
Bull trout are famous for their large size and diverse life history strategies, but the one thing they all have in common is they need small, clear and very cold streams to reproduce.
Today, fish managers account for the effect of stocking on native species and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game hasn’t stocked brook trout in streams containing bull trout for many years.
Understanding which bull trout populations are most at risk of being taken over by brook trout is challenging for Fish and Game staffers. But, efforts to figure it out continue.
Nick Voss, a Ph.D. student with the Idaho cooperative fish and wildlife research unit at the University of Idaho, is studying the issue. Voss has identified hundreds of locations in bull trout streams that were sampled about 20 years ago. The sites were important to bull trout historically, but brook trout were also nearby and had the opportunity to move in. Voss and his field crew are re-sampling the sites to determine if brook trout have moved into any of the sites. They are collecting habitat data which may help explain why brook trout have made big movements upstream in some places, but little or none in others.
Early results show that brook trout have rapidly expanded in the Little Lost River Basin during the past two decades.
Bull trout have important ecological and recreational value. Addressing the threats they face will help conserve that value for future generations, Bowersox said.
