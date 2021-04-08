The spring season for Chinook salmon on the Lower Salmon, Little Salmon and Snake rivers opens April 24 and is expected to run through Aug. 8.
Idaho Fish and Game personnel remind anglers that seasons can close earlier depending on returns.
Fisheries managers predict a total run of about 11,500 hatchery spring Chinook bound for either the Salmon, Little Salmon, Clearwater or Snake rivers to return to the Lower Granite Dam this year.
The harvest share for Idaho anglers is about 1,200 adult Chinook in the Lower and Little Salmon rivers and 190 in the Snake River.
Season rules include open fishing Thursdays through Sundays on the Lower and Little Salmon rivers and seven days a week on the Snake River. Daily bag limits for all open waters is four per day, with no more than one adult Chinook that measures at least 24 inches.