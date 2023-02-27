Two central Idaho organizations received wilderness education grants from the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation in early February.
The Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association in Stanley received a grant to fund the 2023 Sawtooth wilderness trailhead portals project. This summer a naturalist will be stationed at trailheads leading into the Sawtooth wilderness sharing information about wilderness regulations. The person will offer specific information about leave-no-trace practices, focusing on human waste disposal, food storage and campfire regulations.
The Salmon Valley Stewardship in Salmon was awarded a grant to pay for a one-day wilderness field experience. Local historians, wildlife biologists, ecologists, tribal leaders and environmental advocates will lead field trips into the Salmon-Challis Forest.
The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation's grants honor Connie Saylor Johnson, who worked as a forest wilderness ranger in Idaho and Montana, worked for the foundation and was a teacher in Iowa.
Applications for the 2024 round of grant awards is open from April 1 through Oct. 31. Non-profit organizations, institutions, people or ad-hoc working groups which further wilderness education are eligible to apply for grants of up to $1,000. More information is available online at www.selwaybitterroot.org/csjwef-grant.
