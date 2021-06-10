Eleven Stanley Taekwondo Club students advanced to high belt ranks on May 19.
Grady Klingler was promoted to advanced blue belt. Brian Anderson and Jojo Anderson were both promoted to advanced yellow belt. All three of the youths have been in the program for years.
Eight new students were also promoted last month. Delaney Berry, Blake Berry, Lydia Clark, Eva Hamm and Avena Parker were promoted to advanced white belt in the upper new student group. In the tiger division of new students Tilly Anderson, Elzie Franks and Iris Hamm were promoted to advanced white belt.
The Stanley club meets Monday and Wednesday evenings during the summer. More information is available from instructor Pat Russell at 207-774-2264.