Three Stanley Taekwondo Club students advanced to higher belt ranks on Oct. 14.
It marked the 20th promotional event for the Stanley martial arts school.
Grady Klingler was promoted to blue belt. Brian Anderson and Josephine Anderson were both promoted to yellow belt level. The three students and Ben Forsgren tested for Gum Sul, sword usage as taught in the martial art of hapkido. All four passed and received swords.
The club meets Mondays and Wednesdays. Instructor Pat Russell can be reached at 208-774-2264.