Anglers are limited to keeping just one steelhead per day during the spring steelhead season that opens Jan. 1 along sections of the Salmon, Little Salmon and Snake rivers.
Idaho Fish and Game spokesman Brian Pearson said reducing the bag limit from three to one fish per day should help the Pahsimeroi and Sawtooth hatcheries meet their broodstock goals.
Roger Phillips, of Fish and Game, said the bag limits are in response to a "strange year because of low runs." He said Fish and Game officials have had to do things they don't normally do to maintain broodstock levels in hatcheries.