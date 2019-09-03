The bag limit for the fall steelhead season, which opened Aug. 24, has been set at six fish per day, only one of which may have an adipose fin, and an unlimited number of jacks, which are Chinook less than 24 inches long.
The bag limits are in place on the Clearwater, North Fork Clearwater, Snake and Salmon rivers. The possession limits for those waters are three times the daily bag limits.
Complete Chinook fishing rules are available on the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's website, idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook/rules. There are two brochures, one for the Clearwater and North Fork Clearwater rivers, and one for the Salmon and Snake rivers.
The bag limits were changed Aug. 30, a week after the Chinook season opened, when the National Marine Fisheries Service approved the state's fall Chinook fishing plans.