People who haven’t had much luck catching steelhead in rivers around Custer and Lemhi counties have a chance to easily snag a few for dinner.
Steelhead will be given away at the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery in Stanley beginning today, March 31 and then every Monday and Thursday until spawning is complete for the year.
Mike Demick a biologist with the Salmon office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, said fish managers expect a lot of fish in Stanley this year and instead of throwing the fish out, they will give them away.
People can pick up one numbered tag at the hatchery’s spawning facility between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The fish are doled out at 2 p.m. on a first-come first-serve basis. People must be at least 18 to get a tag. The number of fish given away each day will vary depending on fish availability and how many people show up.
Demick pointed out that people should bring ice and coolers to tote the fish home.
“We want to make sure they have a way of keeping the fish cool on the ride home,” he said. “Especially if someone’s coming all the way from a place like Twin Falls.”
Steelhead have been given away in previous years, but not for the last few years, Demick said. Fish have also been donated to food banks in some years.
The hatchery is five miles south of Stanley on Idaho Highway 75. It was built to rear spring Chinook salmon and collect eggs from steelhead and to trap sockeye salmon. Trout for stocking lakes and streams are also held at the hatchery.