More steelhead have returned to the Lochsa River in Idaho so far this year than the past three years on average, which Fish and Game Biologist Marika Dobos said is an encouraging example for the state.
Working out of the Clearwater Region, which borders the Salmon Region to the north, Dobos said “it does seem like there’s an uptick.” However, she said the increase of steelhead returning to the Lochsa and to Idaho doesn’t mean the growth will continue indefinitely.
Dobos said in a June 4 Fish and Game post that since 2015 state personnel have used PIT tag arrays and fish weirs to track a steady decline in adult steelhead returning to their home rivers to spawn. In an interview with the Messenger Dobos said travel and ocean conditions in recent years haven’t been conducive to fish survival rates. That trend reversed across the state last spring. In the Lochsa River, Dobos reported 181 wild steelhead detected. Between 2018 and 2020, Fish and Game workers tracked on average 77 wild steelhead annually in the river.
“A definite improvement from the last few years,” Dobos said.
Also, on the Fish Creek tributary of the Lochsa, Dobos said the weir crew caught more than 80 adult steelhead by early June. That was an impressive jump from the 12 they trapped in 2020, Dobos said, and the fewer than 10 they caught each year between 2017 and 2019.
Although it’s good to see the higher catch numbers, Dobos said numbers aren’t where fish biologists want them. Between 1992 and 2020 the average catch of steelhead at Fish Creek was 105 fish. Survival rates on average are still lacking, she said.
Hopeful the increase carries into 2022, Dobos admitted “it’s a complicated equation.” Because of the distance steelhead have to travel, the obstacles they run into and the variety of ocean conditions they have to adjust to, it’s a good thing they are resilient, she said.
Long-term population data on steelhead shows an ebb and flow, according to Dobos. If the return cycle continues as it has since Fish and Game began tracking steelhead in Idaho 20 years ago, then the increase could potentially continue two or three more years.