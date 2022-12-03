Kelli Ann Strand was named the 2022 women’s player of the year by the Idaho Golf Association.
Strand, who graduated from Challis High School in May and now attends the University of Nebraska, was named IGA women’s player of the year in 2021, as well.
In a news release, the golf association said “Strand showed her fellow competitors once again why she is repeatedly at the top of the leaderboard at every event she plays in. Her length off the tee was the biggest advantage she had over her competitors — constantly having scoring clubs in hand while others did not.”
Strand posted a women’s course record 64 at The River Club in Boise this past summer, during the stroke-play portion of the IGA Women’s Match Play Championship. Nicole Bird, manager of rules and competition for the IGA, said at that tournament, Strand “had every facet of her game dialed in for competition” and “proved she is near impossible to beat when everything is running like a well-oiled machine.”
That outing was Strand’s first experience at match play, Bird said, “but she handled it like a pro,” and made birdie after birdie on the back nine.
Strand and her Cornhusker teammates wrapped up the fall stretch of the golf season in November. They resume competition in early February for the spring season.
Other Idaho players of the year for 2022 are Seth Jones, men’s player of the year; Jesse Hibler, men’s master-40 player of the year; Lori Ruiz, women’s mid-amateur player of the year; and Kris Fenwick, senior women’s player of the year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.