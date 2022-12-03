kelli ann 12.1

Kelli Ann Strand hits a tee shot in match play earlier this year in Boise.

 Idaho Golf Association photo

Kelli Ann Strand was named the 2022 women’s player of the year by the Idaho Golf Association.

Strand, who graduated from Challis High School in May and now attends the University of Nebraska, was named IGA women’s player of the year in 2021, as well.


