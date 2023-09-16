Kelli Ann Strand finished in an eight-way tie for 43rd in the four-day Ladies Professional Golf Association and Epson Tour qualifying tournament stage 1 held Aug. 28-31 in Rancho Mirage, California.
That strong finish came after a more disappointing showing for Strand at the Aug. 7-13 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship tournament in Los Angeles.
At the LPGA tournament, Strand shot an even par 72 on the first and third of the four rounds, was two under par on round 2 and shot one under par on the fourth round. The tournament is played at four different golf courses. There were 320 golfers in the stage 1 tournament.
The Epson Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA. Its mission is “to prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour,” according to its website. The LPGA qualifying tournaments have existed for 42 years, with various name changes as different entities have sponsored the tour. Epson became the sponsor last year. The company is best known for the office equipment it sells, including copiers, printers, scanners and ink.
Earlier in August, Strand missed the cut to advance from stroke play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at the Bel-Air Country Club. Her 9-over par total score of 149 in two rounds wasn’t low enough to make the cut. She shot one over par 71 in the first round, but an eight over par 78 in the second round.
That tournament begins with stroke play. The best scorers advance to playoff rounds, which narrows the field to 64, then 32, then 16 players before the quarterfinals, semifinals and final rounds.
Strand, a Challis native, has returned to the University of Nebraska for her sophomore year. She’s a member of the Huskers women’s golf team. They opened their fall season this week at a tournament at the University of North Texas. Final results weren’t available before press time. But on day 1, Strand shot 2 under par and 4 under part on her first two rounds of the tournament. She was tied for eighth at the end of day, four strokes behind the first-place player.
Five of Nebraska’s top six golfers from 2022-23 return to the Husker team this year, including All-Big Ten performer Strand. The sophomore smashed the Husker single-season record with her 72.05 stroke average while competing in every team round for the Big Red as a true freshman.
Prior to this week’s opener, Nebraska athletics officials wrote this about Strand. “Strand opened (last) season by firing a school-record 202 (-14), including a Nebraska freshman-record 65 (-7) on her way to capturing an individual title at the Green Wave Classic. The second-team All-Big Ten choice ended her first season as a Husker with six top-10 tournament finishes, while tying for 20th at the Big Ten Championship before concluding the year with a tie for 30th at the NCAA Raleigh Regional."
