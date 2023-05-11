kelli ann strand 5.11

Kelli Ann Strand keeps an eye on her ball at the Big Ten Golf Championship in Pittsburgh. Strand is a member of the University of Nebraska women’s golf team.

 David Hague photo

Kelli Ann Strand was named to the All-Big Ten second team for women’s golf.

Strand, a 2022 Challis High School graduate, is a freshman at the University of Nebraska and a member of the Husker golf team. She was the lone Nebraska golfer to earn the conference honor.


