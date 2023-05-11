Kelli Ann Strand was named to the All-Big Ten second team for women’s golf.
Strand, a 2022 Challis High School graduate, is a freshman at the University of Nebraska and a member of the Husker golf team. She was the lone Nebraska golfer to earn the conference honor.
Nebraska Athletic Communications personnel report that Strand has produced one of the best seasons by a Husker in history. She owns a Nebraska record 71.94 stroke average in the 35.5 competitive team rounds played for Nebraska.
Strand’s stroke record “is not only on pace to shatter the school freshman record,” a 73.90 set in the 2016-17 school year by Kate Smith, “but also Smith’s overall school record of 72.18” that was set in 2019-20, a season shortened by COVID-19.
Strand has finished in the top 10 in nine of the 12 tournaments she’s played since becoming a Husker golfer. That includes six top-10 finishes and a tournament title, earned at her first college tourney. She owns a Nebraska record for a 54-hole tournament with a 202, 14 under par, at the Bayou Oaks South Course in New Orleans.
Strand and her teammates earned a bid to the NCAA Raleigh Regional meet, played earlier this week in Raleigh, N.C. Results were not available before the Messenger deadline. The Cornhuskers went to the regional as the 10th seed in a field of 12. Strand entered the tourney as Nebraska’s No. 1 player. There were six regional tournaments, each with 12 teams and six individual golfers competing. With regional competition finished, 30 teams — the top five from each regional site — advance to the NCAA Division I national championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 19-24. In addition to the 150 players on the teams, one player from each of the six regional tournaments advances to the national championship. The top individual golfer, not on an advancing team, gets that berth.
