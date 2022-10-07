Kelli Ann Strand, a freshman member of the University of Nebraska women’s golf team, was named Big Ten golfer of the week in mid-September.
The honor for women’s golfers from the 14 schools which are members of the conference came on the heels of Strand winning her first college golf tournament, played in New Orleans.
She set a Nebraska freshman record in that tourney and matched a past Nebraska school record.
A week later, Strand tied for fourth individually at the Badger Invitational in Verona, Wisconsin. There were 75 individual players. She and her Husker teammates won the team title with a final score of 863, 1 under par.
Strand battled her way into the final top five at the end of the Badger Invite after struggling on day 1, finishing in a tie for 50th. After shooting a 77 that first day, she dropped eight strokes to shoot a 69 on day 2, ending that day in a tie for 20th. Then on the third day, she dropped another 10 strokes to shoot a 67. Her fourth-place tournament finish was just 4 strokes shy of the tournament winner from Rutgers University.
On day 3, Strand hit an eagle on No. 16 and three birdies to go along with 14 pars. She ended the 54-hole tournament with a score of 213, 3 under par.
Her next tournament is set for Oct. 10 and 11 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.