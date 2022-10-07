Kelli Ann Strand, a freshman member of the University of Nebraska women’s golf team, was named Big Ten golfer of the week in mid-September.

The honor for women’s golfers from the 14 schools which are members of the conference came on the heels of Strand winning her first college golf tournament, played in New Orleans.

