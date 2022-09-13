Kelli Ann Strand, the Challis High School class of 2022 valedictorian, entered her first college golf tournament in the No. 1 position in the lineup for the University of Nebraska team.
Strand won Nebraska’s competitive qualifying rounds in advance of this week’s Green Wave Classic in New Orleans. Fifteen college teams are competing in the Big Easy.
Strand has already earned recognition from the Big Ten conference, as one of the three Nebraska players pegged as Big Ten Golfers to Watch, and she hasn’t yet played her first college tourney. The other two Huskers on that list are Megan Whittaker, a graduate student at Nebraska, and Michaela Vavrova, a junior.
The Husker lineup for this week’s tournament in New Orleans has Whittaker in second place behind Strand, followed by teammates Miu Takahashi, a sophomore, and Lindsey Thiele, a junior.
“Strand could make an instant impact for the Huskers in 2022-23,” Nebraska athletics officials said in a news release. She is coming off a solid summer of qualifying for the U.S. Junior Amateur and finishing as the runner-up at the Girls Junior Americas Cup for the second straight year. She won the Idaho Women’s Match Play Championship and was runner-up at the Idaho Women’s Amateur. Strand is a three-time Idaho Class 2A state golf champion. The state tournament was canceled her sophomore year because of COVID-19.
Strand, who had a 4.0 grade point average at CHS, joins a team loaded with Academic All-Americans. Nebraska women’s golf leads the nation with 90 Scholastic All-Americans since 1989, including three during the 2021-22 school year. Nebraska also boasts a 95 percent graduation success rate for all of its student-athletes in all sports.
The Huskers’ golf schedule has Strand and her teammates traveling around the country this fall. After New Orleans, they compete in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sept. 18 and 19; in Omaha, Nebraska, Oct. 3 and 4; Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Oct. 10 and 11; Lawrence, Kansas, on Oct. 17 and 18; and Miami on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
The fall season wraps up with the Miami outing. The spring season starts up Feb. 6 and 7, 2023, in Boca Raton, Florida; with tournaments leading up the the May 19-24 NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Strand was awarded a full-ride athletic and academic scholarship to Nebraska.