Kelli Ann Strand Nebraska

Kelli Ann Strand enters her first college golf tournament in New Orleans this week as the No. 1 player in the University of Nebraska women’s golf team lineup.

 University of Nebraska Athletics Communications Office photo

Kelli Ann Strand, the Challis High School class of 2022 valedictorian, entered her first college golf tournament in the No. 1 position in the lineup for the University of Nebraska team.

Strand won Nebraska’s competitive qualifying rounds in advance of this week’s Green Wave Classic in New Orleans. Fifteen college teams are competing in the Big Easy.

