The Challis High School girls golf team placed fourth at the state 2A tournament. Shown are coach Kari Smith; team members Megan Gregory and Ali Rembelski; Carson Parkinson, who qualified to compete individually in the boys tournament; team members Kelli Ann Strand and Callyn Zollinger; and coach Eric Strand. Kelli Ann Strand won the girls tournament.
Challis teen Kelli Ann Strand wrapped up her high school golf career by bringing home her third state title and never losing a match in a high school tournament.
Strand, who graduates tonight from Challis High School as valedictorian of her class, shot a 129 during last week’s two-day state 2A golf tournament at Falcon Crest Golf Club in Boise. She shot a 64 on Day 1, which was 8 under par, and a 65 on Day 2, which was 7 under par. The second-place girl’s finisher shot a 150, needing 21 more strokes to finish than Strand. That was 6 over par.
The winner of the boys 2A competition, Wallace Parker of Cole Valley Christian School, shot a 147 on the same course, taking 18 more shots than Strand to get around the links.
Strand and her teammates, Ali Rembelski, Megan Gregory and Callyn Zollinger, were named the 2A academic champions, with a cumulative grade point average of 3.82. The girls placed fourth as a team in the state tournament, too.
“They all played well for the team,” coach Eric Strand said of the girls.
Rembelski finished in a tie for 15th place with a two-day score of 212. Zollinger shot a 245 and Gregory a 286.
CHS senior Carson Parkinson was the only Challis boy to qualify for the state tournament. He finished outside the placings with a score of 218. Parkinson struggled a bit on the first day, Eric Strand said, but had a good second day.
Kelli Ann Strand won the state 2A title as a freshman, junior and senior. No state tournament was held in 2021, when she was a sophomore, because of COVID-19.
Her coach, and uncle Eric Strand, said it’s hard to find a teen athlete like Kelli Ann, who is “dedicated, committed and driven.” She will play golf at the University of Nebraska this fall, after receiving a full-ride golf scholarship to the Big 10 school in Lincoln.
Coach Strand said there’s plenty of interest in the golf program for next year, with some current eighth-graders indicating they want to play. Golf at CHS is a club sport, with no financial support from the school district. This marks just the fourth year that CHS fielded a golf team, but Eric Strand is optimistic that the sport will continue to gain in popularity and Challis youths will be competitive.