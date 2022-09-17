Kelli Ann Strand Green Wave Classic

Kelli Ann Strand, a freshman at the University of Nebraska, set a school tournament record in her first college golf tournament, held Sept. 12 and 13 in New Orleans. She is a 2022 graduate of Challis High School.

 Parker Waters photo

Kelli Ann Strand, the Challis High School class of 2022 valedictorian, walked away with the individual title and a new school tournament record in her first college golf tournament.

Strand entered the Green Wave Classic, held in New Orleans on Sept. 12 and 13, in the No. 1 position in the lineup for the University of Nebraska team. She won Nebraska’s competitive qualifying rounds the week before to get that position.

