Challis siblings Lane and Kelli Ann Strand came home champions from last week’s 2A state golf tournament in Burley.
As far as anyone has been able to determine, it’s the first time in Idaho that a brother and sister won their respective golf tournaments, CHS golf assistant coach Eric Strand said.
“No one remembers it ever happening, but we’re having the Idaho High School Activities Association look into it,” he said.
Lane, a junior, had finished third last year and was competing in his third state golf tournament. This was freshman Kelli Ann’s first Idaho high school state tournament. No trophies for first place, but they each received a medal, Kelli Ann said.
Both the Challis boys and girls golf teams qualified for the state contest. Besides Lane and Kelli Ann, Nicholas Dizes also qualified as an individual competitor.
The two state champs said they felt relatively comfortable after playing a practice round and putting around on the greens at River’s Edge Golf Course. The course was in great shape, Lane said, with really good greens.
The CHS girls team of Kelli Ann Strand, Syrena Ziegler, Jessi Farr and Jazmine Rivera had a team score of 433 after day 1, putting them in fourth place. On the second day of the tournament, the girls scored 456. Their two-day score of 889 put them in fifth place at the end of the meet.
On day 1, Kelli Ann Strand shot a 2 under par 73, Lane Strand shot a 5 under par 67 and Dizes hit 83.
The boys scored 372 on day 1, putting them in fifth place. On the second day of the event, the boys team — Lane Strand, Dizes, Carson Ammar and Chris Arrizubieta — logged a team score of 383. Their two-day score of 755 placed them ninth in the tourney.
On the second day of the tourney, Kelli Ann Strand shot a 1 over to give her a one under total score and keep her in first place. Lane Strand shot an 80 on day 2. Added to his 67 from day 1, he was tied for first place and had to compete in a playoff. After hitting par for 3 holes, Lane Strand birdied the fourth hole to win the state 2A title.
Even though the Strands each had a lead after day 1, Kelli Ann said “we knew we had to play well and be focused in order to win.”
This was the first year for Challis High School to field a golf team. Coach Eric Strand said he expects a bigger turnout for the team next year because of the success of this year’s team members.
“The teams did so well, we’re so proud of them,” Eric Strand said, “especially our new golfers who never even played before.”
Lane Strand said he feels lucky to have been part of a team this year, after competing individually for two years.
The Strand siblings will compete in several national summer golf tournaments and will likely play on some impressive courses. But, they say they like their home course in Challis more than any other.
“Sherm has taken such good care of it,” Lane said of groundskeeper Sherm Anderson.