Challis High School graduate Kelli Ann Strand, a freshman at the University of Nebraska, finished in a tie for third place at the Dale McNamara Invitational golf tournament in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, last week.
Strand and her Husker teammates finished second in team standings. The tournament was won by Nebraska sophomore Miu Takahashi.
Strand didn't shoot her best round on the first day, notching a 76 on the 72-par course. But she hammered her score down on the second two rounds, shooting a below par 70 and then a 69 for a three-round total of 215, one under par. Takahaski's three-round score was 213, three under par. The second-place golfer had a score of 214.
Strand fared well on the third round of the tourney, getting birdies on Nos. 5, 9, 12 and 14, putting her four-under par through 10 holes. She hit par on No. 15, but suffered a bogey on No. 16. She came back to shoot par on No. 17 and hit her fifth birdie of the day on No. 18 before heading to her final four holes. A birdie is one under par; a bogey is one over par.
"A double-bogey on No. 1 likely cost Strand a share of medalist honors, however she responded again with a birdie on No. 2 before closing the round with pars on Nos. 3 and 4," Nebraska Athletic Communications staffers reported.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.