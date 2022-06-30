Kelli Ann Strand has watched plenty of miles pass in the rearview mirror since graduating as the Challis High School class of 2022 valedictorian last month.
Strand, who’s headed to the University of Nebraska this fall on golf and academic scholarships, competed in three Idaho golf tournaments in June, winning all three and setting a new course record at the 105-year-old The River Club in Boise.
She competed in the women’s division at The River Club, Idaho’s oldest golf course, in the Idaho Golf Association Match Play Championship June 22-24. She set the new record in the first day of play, during which players are battling for seeding in the tournament. Strand shot a 7 under par 64 on 18 holes. After shooting even par on the first 9 holes she cut the 7 strokes out of play on the second 9 holes, her coach and uncle Eric Strand said.
On the 18th green Tuesday afternoon, Kelli Ann “was faced with a 10-foot putt that was ever so slightly downhill,” Idaho Golf Association Manager of Media and Communications Beaux Yenchik said. “After lining up her putt ... Strand struck her putt and watched as her ball fell in the hole. Those present erupted in applause as each had just watched history take place. Strand had just broken the course record ... for women.
Eric Strand was able to caddy for his niece at the tournament, an atypical opportunity for Idaho tourneys. At 18, she was the youngest competitor, playing against some serious adult female athletes, he said.
Kelli Ann had five birdies and an eagle on the back 9, “an impressive nine-hole score by even a pro’s standard,” the Idaho Golf Association said in a news release.
The winner on the men’s side shot a 65, six under par at the tournament.
Kelli Ann won the IMG Junior World qualifier in Twin Falls, held June 6. She competed against girls between the ages of 11 and 18 at that tournament. She shot 3 under par to win.
The victory qualified her for the Junior World Championship, scheduled at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. She finished second in the Idaho qualifier for that world championship in 2019, after her freshman year of high school, which sent her to Torrey Pines that summer. Torrey Pines was the host course for the 2021 U.S. Open.
She competed in the John Dropping Invitational Junior Championship at RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa June 12-15, notching her third victory at that tournament, another record. Her counterpart on the boy’s side also won for the third time. Other players have won the Dropping twice, but the two teens set records with their third wins this year. Wheaton Ennis of Eagle won the Dropping in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Strand won in 2019, 2021 and 2022. This year she won by 13 strokes.