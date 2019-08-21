Kelli Ann Strand ended up with a three-day total of 209 — 7 under par — to win the season-ending Idaho Junior Amateur golf tournament earlier this month.
The tournament was played Aug. 5-7 at the University of Idaho Golf Course in Moscow. She competed in the 15-18-year-old girls’ division. Strand is 15 and will start her sophomore year at Challis High School next week.
She carded rounds of 66, 71 and 72 to finish in first place. The second-place finisher was 13 strokes back. Strand’s 66 on day 1 was the tournament low score for all ages and both boys and girls. It included “an unbelievable 31 on the second nine,” her grandfather Spencer Strand said.
Strand won every tournament she competed in during the spring golf season, on her way to winning the Idaho high school championship in May.
Strand said she liked the city of Moscow and the UI course because in some ways it reminded her of her home course in Challis.