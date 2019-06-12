Challis siblings Lane and Kelli Ann Strand are in the midst of a busy summer series of golf competitions, coming off the spring high school season where they were both crowned champs.
A key difference between summer golf tournaments and the high school golf season is that the summer competition includes golfers from other states and all across Idaho.
The Strands competed June 3 in the Idaho IMG Junior World Qualifier at Canyon Springs in Twin Falls. Golfers played 36 holes in one day in the national qualifying event. Kelli Ann placed second and earned one of the two spots representing Idaho at the Junior World Tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California, in July. Torrey Pines has hosted the U.S. Open, and that major golf tournament returns there in 2021.
The top scorer on the girls’ side in Twin Falls was a high school senior from Palo Alto, California. Idaho is one of few states which allows out-of-state competitors at its qualifying tournament.
Lane and Kelli Ann also competed at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls on June 5. Lane won the boys’ tourney with a score of 75 and Kelli Ann shot a 69 to win the girls’ division.
The Strands were scheduled to compete in the John Dropping Invitational Junior Championship at BanBury Golf Course in Boise on June 10 and 11.