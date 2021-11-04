Three Challis High School teens competed in last weekend’s 1A cross country state championship race and freshman Taylor Redick brought home the fourth-place medal.
Redick’s time was 19:45.84. She competed against 61 other girls.
Challis runners Drue Crist and Parker Banks competed in the 92-runner field in the 1A boys race and both set personal records, coach Peggy Redick said.
Crist’s time was 18:47.6, which was 34th place. Banks finished in 19:29.94 for 54th place.
“These three worked hard all season and their hard work and perseverance paid off,” coach Redick said. “I am super proud of these three and I am excited to see what the future holds for all three.”
The runners qualified for the state meet after placing in the Oct. 20 district meet held in Challis. CHS senior Alec Richey was honored at the district meet in a senior night event. Richey finished 11th, just out medal places, in 24:03, cutting 2 minutes from his best time.
Redick was the only Challis girl to compete at the district meet. She won the race in 21:37.41, finishing 1:40 ahead of the second-place runner.
Crist placed third at districts, in 20:14.44, cutting a minute off his time on the course. Banks finished fifth in 21:24.30.
Two other Challis runners competed at districts. Cameron Peterson ran the course in 25:58.00. John Richey finished in 29:48.46, an improvement of almost 7 minutes.