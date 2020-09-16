The Challis Viking cross country team had its first meet of the year on Sept. 4 in Arco.
The course wound around the Butte County Fairgrounds, through Bottolfsen Park, circled the schools and finished on the football field. It was a hot, sunny day. Teams came from Firth, Mountain View, Ririe, Farnsworth, Butte County, Shoshone-Bannock and Challis.
The Challis Middle School runners had a good showing. Taylor Redick finished first in the field of 70 runners with a time of 10.55.8 for the 2,500-meter course. She was followed by Julia Banks in 22nd place, 13:43.5; Victoria Savage in 30th place, 14:25.0; and Madeline Smith, 48th place, 16:40.4.
Parker Banks led the Challis Viking boys middle school team with a time of 10:55.8 for seventh place out of 36 runners. He was followed by Parley Banks, 15th place, 12:12.3; and Archer Davis, 31st place; 17:26.2.
All had a strong showing for their first meet of the season. The Vikings host the Mile High Classic Invitational at Challis Hot Springs on Sept. 19.