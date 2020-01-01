Most Idaho hunting and fishing licenses expired Dec. 31 and Fish and Game officials recommend not waiting to buy new ones.
Annual hunting licenses for adult Idaho residents cost $15.75 and fishing licenses cost $30.50. Senior and junior licenses are sold at cheaper prices. Fish and Game officials also offer three-year licenses for juniors, adults and seniors.
Fish and Game Public Information Supervisor Roger Phillips wrote in a press release it’s best to renew licenses early in the year. He said Idaho has a lot to offer in the winter for outdoor recreation and he doesn’t want anyone to miss out on winter fishing and hunting opportunities.