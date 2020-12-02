A trapper education course is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Idaho Fish and Game office in Salmon, 99 Highway 93 North.
Students receive hands-on training, learn basic trapping techniques and hear about ethical trapping behavior and responsible trap set locations. Trapping regulations, equipment selection, pelt preparation and how to avoid trapping non-target animals are also addressed by instructors.
Students must be at least 9 years old to register. Class size is limited. Masks are required because of COVID-19, and other safety measures will be in place. People are asked to not attend if they have exhibited any COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus. Advance registration is required. People can register at the Salmon Fish and Game office or online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.
All trappers who have not purchased an Idaho trapping license prior to July 1, 2011, are required to attend and pass a trapper education course before buying a trapping license. A trapping license doesn’t qualify people to trap wolves. Trappers must complete a wolf trapping course and buy a wolf trapping license, separate from a trapping license.