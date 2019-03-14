A daylong trapper education course is scheduled in Salmon on Saturday, March 16.
The course runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game office at 99 Highway 93 North. Space is limited and advance registration is required. To register, visit the Fish and Game office in Salmon, call the office at 208-756-2271 or go online to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.
Students get hands-on training from experienced trapping instructors. Other course topics include basic trapping techniques, furbearer behavior, trapping regulations and pelt preparation.
In Idaho, trappers who weren’t licensed before 2011 are required to complete a trapper education course before purchasing a trapping license. A regular trapping course and license aren’t adequate for wolf trapping though. People must complete a separate class to trap wolves.
Hunter education courses are also planned in Salmon this month.
One course runs four nights, from 6 to 9 p.m. March 18-21, with a field exercise and exam from 9 a.m. to noon on March 23. Students must be at least 9 years old to enroll. Students may opt to take an online hunter education course and then participate in the field day. The online course is recommended for older students with good reading comprehension.
People can register online at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education or at the Salmon Fish and Game office.