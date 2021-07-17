A trapper education class is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at the Salmon Fish and Game office.
The course provides students hands-on training focusing on basic trapping techniques, safety, ethical trapper behavior and avoiding non-target catches.
Advance registration is required. Participants must be at least 9 years old. People can register in person at the Fish and Game office in Salmon on online at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.
Trappers who purchased their first trapping license after June 30, 2011, are required to attend a mandatory trapper education course to purchase a trapping license. A trapping course does not qualify people to trap wolves. A separate wolf trapping class is required.