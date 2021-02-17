Wolf trapper and trapper education courses are planned for Sunday, Feb. 28 in Salmon.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game conducts the courses at its office at 99 Highway 93 North, Salmon. The wolf trapper course runs from 8 a.m. to noon. The trapper education course is from 1 to 5 p.m.
Pre-registration is required. To register, visit any Fish and Game office or go online to https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education or call the Salmon Fish and Game office at 208-756-2271.
All trappers who hadn’t purchased an Idaho trapping license prior to July 1, 2011, are required to pass a trapper education course before they can purchase a trapping license. Separate certification and licenses are required to trap wolves in Idaho.