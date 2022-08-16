Western Wildfire Fish Kill

This image shows dead fish at Seiad Creek, a small tributary of the Klamath River, near Happy Camp, California. The Karuk Tribe says a massive wildfire burning in a remote area just south of Oregon appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish. Scientists think debris may have flowed from the burned area to the river.

 Karuk Tribe Department of Natural Resources

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Aug. 6.

In a statement, tribal officials said that the dead fish of all species were found Aug. 5 near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River. 

