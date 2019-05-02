Central Idaho lakes and ponds are scheduled to be stocked with rainbow trout during May, according to Mike Demick of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The 4,400 trout to be stocked this month are all deemed “catchable-size,” he said.
Blue Mountain Meadow Pond is to receive 300 trout between May 6 and 10. Hayden Creek Pond gets 500 between May 13 and 17 and another 500 between May 20 and 2. Hyde Creek Pond gets 200 the week of May 13-17 and another 200 the week of May 20-24. Two plantings are planned at Kids Creek Pond, 200 fish each time, the weeks of May 13-17 and May 20-24. Squaw Creek Pond gets 300 the week of May 6-10.
The two largest planting efforts are at Mosquito Flat Reservoir and Stanley Lake, where 1,000 fish will be stocked in each body of water the week of May 20-24.
The May stocking efforts follow the planting of 100 steelhead on April 25 at Blue Mountain Meadow Pond near Challis and at Squaw Creek Pond near Clayton.